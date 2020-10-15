Equity indices open flat amid lacklustre trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday with Sensex falling 13.99 points and Nifty falling 1.60 points.

At 9:45 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 13.99 points or -0.03 per cent at 40,780 while the Nifty 50 went down by 1.60 points or -0.01 per cent at 11,969.

Among stocks, Tata Steel rose by 1.81 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.65 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.60 per cent, ONGC ar 1.49 per cent and NTPC at 1.45. However, the stocks trading with a negative bias were Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS and ITC.

According to the IMF's ''World Economic Outlook'' report published recently, per capita GDP of both India and Bangladesh would be at USD 1,888 for 2020.

According to IMF projections, India is set to drop below Bangladesh in terms of per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year.

However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said. (ANI)