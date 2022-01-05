Equity indices open flat, Bajaj finance, ICICI gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.

At 9.17 am, BSE Sensex was down by 0.02 per cent or 14.48 points while NSE Nifty was down by 0.07 per cent or 11.85 points.

On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were major gainers. (ANI)