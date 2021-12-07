Equity indices open in green, Nifty up by 135 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 451.21 points and Nifty up by 135.20 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 451.21 points or 0.80 per cent at 57198.35 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17047.50 at 9.20 am, up by 135.20 points or 0.80 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metal and realty, while the healthcare sector is trading low. (ANI)