Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): The equity indices on Monday opened in green with the Sensex up by 201.33 points and Nifty up by 61.80 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 201.33 points or 0.35 per cent at 57822.52 at 9.41 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17275.40 at 9.41 am, up by 61.80 points or 0.36 per cent.
On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others. (ANI)
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 201 points
ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2022 09:49 IST
