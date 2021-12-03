Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 279 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 279.65 points and Nifty up by 83.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.65 points or 0.48 per cent at 58740.94 at 9.21 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17485.50 at 9.21 am, up by 83.80 points or 0.48 per cent. (ANI)