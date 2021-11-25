Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 47 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 47.03 points and Nifty up by 22.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.08 per cent at 58388.02 at 9.21 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17437.00 at 9.21 am, up by 22.00 points or 0.13 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are the energy sector at 1.11 and realty at 0.98. (ANI)