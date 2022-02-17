Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 183 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 183.07 points and Nifty down by 34.20 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 183.07 points or trading at 57813.61 and down by 0.32 per cent at 9.27 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17288.00 at 9:43 am, down by 34.20 points or 0.20 per cent. (ANI)