Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 193 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 192.97 points and Nifty down by 65.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 192.97 points or 0.32 per cent at 60159.85 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17951.50 at 9.20 am, down by 65.70 points or 0.36 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metals and consumer durables, while the banking sector and information technology sector are trading low. (ANI)