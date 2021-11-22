Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 317 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 317.57 points and Nifty down by 87 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 317.57 points or 0.53 per cent at 59318.44 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17677.80 at 9.20 am, down by 87 points or 0.49 per cent. (ANI)