Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 46.58 points and Nifty down by 21.90 points.
At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 46.58 points or 0.08 per cent at 60,775.04.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18093.00 at 9.30 am, down by 21.90 points or 0.12 per cent. (ANI)
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 46 points
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2021 10:06 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 46.58 points and Nifty down by 21.90 points.