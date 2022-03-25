Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex plunging by 160.10 points and Nifty down by 36.70 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 160.10 points or 0.28 per cent at 57435.58 at 9.41 am.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17186.10 at 9.41 am, down by 36.70 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)
Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 160 points
ANI | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 09:58 IST
