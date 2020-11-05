Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 533 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 533.34 points and Nifty up by 95 points.

At 9:16 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 533.34 points or 1.31 per cent at 41,149.48 while the Nifty 50 was up by 95 points or 0.80 per cent at 11,908.50. (ANI)