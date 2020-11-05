Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 533.34 points and Nifty up by 95 points.
At 9:16 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 533.34 points or 1.31 per cent at 41,149.48 while the Nifty 50 was up by 95 points or 0.80 per cent at 11,908.50. (ANI)
Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 533 points
ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2020 09:23 IST
