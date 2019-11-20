Equity indices scale record highs, Reliance Industries gains by 3.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bullish trends prevailed at the D-Street on Wednesday morning, lifting equity benchmark indices to new highs despite Asian peers trading lower amid uncertainty over the US-China trade deal.

At 12 noon, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 293 points or 0.74 per cent at 40,763 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 82 points to 12,022. All sectoral indices except for Nifty IT and realty were in the green with Nifty pharma gained by over 2 per cent, media by 2.9 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries was a star performer after gaining 3.49 per cent to Rs 1,562.45 per share. A day earlier, Reliance became the first Indian company to cross market capitalisation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore after its stock rallied over 3 per cent intra-day to hit a fresh all-time high.

Zee Entertainment ticked up by 5.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 4.6 per cent and Sun Pharma by 4 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and JSW Steel.

Among the losers were Bharti Airtel which lost by 3.2 per cent besides IndianOil Corporation, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India.

Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled amid conflicting messages on the US-China trade talks. Late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump had threatened to raise tariffs further if China does not agree to a deal that he liked.

The mood in share markets was subdued with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.62 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.53 per cent and Shanghai blue chips by 0.47 per cent.

