Indices were up marginally despite weak global cues
Indices were up marginally despite weak global cues

Equity indices show marginal gains, Indiabulls Housing Finance up by 5.4 pc

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone with marginal gains during early trading on Tuesday despite weak global cues with the rally led by banking, realty, metal, financial services and pharma stocks.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up 174 points at 36,874 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 60 points to 10,923. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green.
Among stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance was up 5.4 per cent to trade at Rs 502.85 per share. Hero MotoCorp gained by 2 per cent, GAIL by 1.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.7 per cent and Grasim by 1.6 per cent.
However, Zee Entertainment, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro witnessed some losses.
Meanwhile, global stocks extended substantial losses as China's yuan currency dropped to an 11-year low after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator in an escalation of trade war between the world's two largest economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 1.5 per cent to its lowest level since January. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated by 2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei by 2.1 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI by 1.6 per cent.
Global stocks have taken a beating after US President Donald Trump said last week that he will impose 10 per cent tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of Chinese imports from September 1. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offline Sales to begin across 1000 retails...

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first-ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from August 1

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Fesschain - Indian start-up trying to solve issues plaguing Block chain

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): While the block chain ecosystem has evolved a lot in the past few years, however, widespread adoption of existing public block chain systems is facing multiple challenges.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Bombay Dyeing reverses losses, reports profit of Rs 27.6 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 93.7 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Repo rate could touch 5 pc level by March 2020: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its August 7 policy meet and further reduce it by 50 to 75 bps to achieve the level of less than or equal to 5 per cent by March 2020, according to State Bank of India's research re

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Resolution of stressed construction companies a challenge even...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): ICRA Ratings said on Monday it sees significant challenges in the resolution of stressed construction companies, which has the likelihood of delaying the process and reducing the realisable value considerably.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Getting inputs from different sectors to restore confidence says FM

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government is getting inputs from various sectors of economy and is responding accordingly to restore their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

1.5 Crore students to benefit from technology enabled English Program

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnglishHelper a technology-based education company helps people learn and improve their English by offering AI technology-powered learning solutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:42 IST

Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate -Earn while you Sleep', the first of its kind in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:16 IST

Equity indices tumble amid global sell-off, J&K developments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were under pressure on Monday amid a sharp global sell-off but the domestic market managed to pare some losses after the government moved a bill to revoke Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST

Venky's India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc on higher input costs

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Venky's India said on Monday its net profit during April to June declined by 13 per cent to Rs 61.8 crore from Rs 71.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
iocl