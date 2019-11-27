Equity indices touch new highs, banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rode high during early hours on Tuesday amid upbeat investor sentiment in other developed and emerging markets.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 144 points at 41,034 while the Nifty 50 gained by 49 points to 12,123. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange except for Nifty media were in the green. Nifty PSU bank was up by 1.39 per cent.

Yes Bank added gains of 3.76 per cent to reach a level of Rs 66.15 per share while ICICI Bank was up by 1.25 per cent at Rs 504 apiece. The other prominent gainers were Britannia, Titan, Cipla, Tata Steel and ONGC.

However, Bharti Infratel lost by 5.4 per cent. Even Zee Entertainment Enterprises slipped by 3.5 per cent on the resignation of key managerial persons, including Chairman Subash Chandra. Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation and Grasim also lost between 1.1 and 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose bolstered by Wall Street's record closing highs and signs of new momentum in Beijing's and Washington's efforts to end the acrimonious trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.5 per cent to a one-week high while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose by 0.91 per cent.

(ANI)

