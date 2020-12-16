Equity indices touch record high on vaccine progress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Indian equity benchmark indices touched a record high on Wednesday, after ending flat in the previous session.

The domestic markets were trading high this afternoon tracking Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 46,573.31 and was trading at 46,482.16 (at 12:31 pm), up by 218.99 points or 0.47 per cent.



BSE Sensex traded at a low of 46,465.18 points and a high of 46,599.02 points so far in the trading session.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,629.35 points (at 12:31 pm), up by 61.50 points or 0.45 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- oil and gas up by 0.66 per cent, energy increased by 0.18 per cent, industrials up by 0.98 per cent and utilities increased by 0.44 per cent. (ANI)

