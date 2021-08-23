Equity indices trade firm, IT scrips jump

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with IT stocks witnessing smart gains.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 263 points or 0.48 per cent at 55,592 while the Nifty 50 rose by 70 points or 0.43 per cent to 16,521.

Nifty auto slipped by 0.3 per cent and FMCG by 0.07 per cent. But other sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty IT up by 2.1 per cent, realty by 1.1 per cent and pharma by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, HCL Technologies jumped by 2.6 per cent to Rs 1,147 per share while Tech Mahindra rose by 2.9 per cent, Wipro by 2.4 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.8 per cent and Infosys by 0.9 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints. However, those in the negative terrain were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Grasim.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets tried to pick up the pieces following last week's thrashing as coronavirus concerns showed little sign of abating.

Japan's Nikkei lifted up by 1.76 per cent while Hong Kong shares were higher by 1.81 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose by 1.41 per cent. (ANI)