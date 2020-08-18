Equity indices trade higher, Reliance gains 1.3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded over half per cent higher during early hours on Tuesday largely due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex swung up by 193 points or 0.51 per cent at 38,243 while the Nifty 50 gained by 63 points or 0.56 per cent at 11,310.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 3.6 per cent, auto by 0.7 per cent and IT by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Reliance Industries lifted the market sentiment by advancing 1.33 per cent at Rs 2,119.10 per share.

Grasim was up by 5.6 per cent while realty major DLF gained by 5.2 per cent to Rs 154.75 per share and Godrej Properties saw a jump of 3.5 per cent at Rs 902.45.

The other prominent gainers included ONGC, Eicher Motors, UPL, Titan and HDFC Life. However, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ITC and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks inched up as US-China tensions weighed on optimism generated by Wall Street's tech-driven rally. The Trump administration said a day earlier that it will further tighten restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.19 per cent but Japan's Nikkei dipped by 0.52 per cent while most markets traded in a narrow band. (ANI)

