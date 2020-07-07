Equity indices volatile, Bajaj Finance gains 7.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Tuesday but closed marginally higher amid mixed global cues.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 187 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 36,675 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 36 points or 0.33 per cent at 10,800.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty private bank which moved up by 2.6 per cent, IT by 2 per cent and financial service by 1.5 per cent.

Bajaj Finance jumped 7.7 per cent to close at Rs 3,349.90 per share after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1 FY21 and to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Bajaj Finserv too closed 4.4 per cent higher at Rs 524.95 per unit. Private lenders IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank moved up by 5.8 per cent, 3.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.

The other prominent gainers were Eicher Motors, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints.

However, Adani Ports slipped by 3.5 per cent to Rs 346.75 per share. Power Grid Corporation was down by 2.9 per cent, Grasim by 2.8 per cent, ITC by 2.6 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.3 per cent and ONGC by 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian indices traded mixed despite a strong close on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, Nikkei traded down by 0.44 per cent as the market participants seemed concerned over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo.

China's Shanghai Composite was up by 0.37 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded 1.38 per cent lower. (ANI)

