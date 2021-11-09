Equity indices volatile, Sensex down by 38.10 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Equity indices had a volatile opening on Tuesday with Sensex down by 38.10 points and Nifty up by 1.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 38.10 points or 0.06 per cent at 60507.51 at 9.28 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18070.20 at 9.28 am, up by 1.70 points or 0.01 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are healthcare and auto capital goods, while the finance sector and banking Sectors are trading low. (ANI)