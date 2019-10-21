Equity market closed on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Equity market was closed on Monday on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Currency, commodity and debt markets also remained shut. The trading will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.63 per cent up at 39,298 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.65 per cent higher at 11,662.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher on Monday on hopes for progress in resolving the US-China trade war and expectations of greater investment inflows into Hong Kong.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.19 per cent. Chinese shares moved up by 0.13 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.28 per cent.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said on Friday that China will work with the United States to address trade concerns. Shares in Hong Kong also got a lift after Chinese bourses revised rules to allow mainland investors to buy Hong Kong-listed dual-class shares for the first time. (ANI)