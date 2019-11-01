IndianOil dropped by 3.4 pc on Friday morning after disappointing Q2 results
IndianOil dropped by 3.4 pc on Friday morning after disappointing Q2 results

Equity parameters flat amid weak global cues

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday, a day after official data showed that output of core infrastructure industries fell by 5.2 per cent last month as against expansion of 4.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 29 points at 40,158 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 16 points to 11,893. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty IT which slipped marginally by 0.2 per cent. Nifty media was up by 3.2 per cent.
Among stocks, Zee Entertainment gained by 5.9 per, Bharti Infratel by 5.3 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 3 per cent. Metal companies like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco added some gains. ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finserv too were in the green.
However, oil retailers IndianOil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation fell by 3.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively. Others which lost included Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed after fresh concerns over US-China trade prospects and ahead of the US economic data.
Japan's Nikkei slipped by 0.44 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained by 0.43 per cent and South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Fenesta launches new high-tech uPVC windows and doors for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fenesta has launched new high-tech uPVC windows and doors for winters along with its anti-noise campaign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:05 IST

Bangalore International Academy Whitefield announces The Big Bang Fest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore International Academy Whitefield in association with Hoopsters Campus A+ and Rio Production announced a unique and innovative sports and fashion carnival called The Big Bang Fest which is powered by Hoopsters League of Action Heroes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:54 IST

Syndicate Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 251 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Government-owned Syndicate Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 251 crore for the second fiscal quarter (July to September) against a net loss of Rs 1,543 crore in the same period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:53 IST

Huawei ships 200 million smartphone units for 2019 in record time

Shenzhen [China] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced that it has shipped 200 million smartphones to date in 2019, 64 days earlier than the same shipment milestone last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:45 IST

Core sector output contracts by 5.2 pc in Sep against 4.3 pc growth y-o-y

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 5.2 per cent decline in September year-on-year, mirroring further slowdown in the economy, according to government data released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:36 IST

Mother Teresa Memorial Awards 2019 for social crusaders

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI/Digpu): Awardees for the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice (MTMA) were announced this week. An initiative by Harmony Foundation and endorsed by Missionaries of Charities, this year, the award recognises the exemplary work done in various fields and issues r

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:35 IST

CSS Corp wins Gold in IT services at the 11th Annual 2019 Golden...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, has won Gold in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® for its innovative network solutions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:33 IST

BAK regime to foster innovation and safeguard consumer interests...

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): TUG India an associate body with INTUG, a global association of business users of telecommunications, informing policymakers on the subjects that matter to professional users of communication services, today issued a press statement, urging the government to up

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:31 IST

Here's how NRIs can secure their retirement with a Bajaj Finance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and wealth advisory arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers fixed deposits for NRIs looking to diversify their portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:56 IST

Indian Oil's second quarter net profit down by 83 pc to Rs 563 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Oil marketing firm Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday reported 83 per cent dip in net profit to Rs 563 crore for the second quarter ended September due to a slump in revenue and fall in gross refinery margins.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:24 IST

Prometric to distribute ETS's TOEIC program in India

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Princeton, NJ headquartered ETS today announced that its flagship TOEIC® program is being distributed in India by Prometric®, a global leader in test development and delivery. Prometric is the TOEIC program's Country Master Distributor (CMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:15 IST

Sensex closes off record high, Yes Bank gains by 23 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday but off the day's high after Sensex touched a fresh record high of 40,392 in intraday trading session.

Read More
iocl