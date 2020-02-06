Eros Group and House of AYNAT lauds Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Elections

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, an exclusive high tea was hosted at Abdul Kalam Road for Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Tanya Sood, Founder and Jewellery Designer, House of AYNAT along with husband Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group and CMD, BSG, acknowledged Kejriwal for his admirable work in the state capital in the last five years.

They further discussed the ongoing scenario of the real estate sector in New Delhi and how government along with real estate players can work together to build a better tomorrow.

The couple conveyed their best wishes to the party for the upcoming assembly polls and extended unrelenting support. As a gesture of good will, Sood gave a gift of appreciation from the brand House of AYNAT.

