Eros has one of the largest libraries of Indian films in the world
Eros has one of the largest libraries of Indian films in the world

Eros International announces $20 million share repurchase plan

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Isle of Man, June 10 (ANI): Entertainment major Eros International Plc has approved a share buyback programme of up to 20 million dollars of outstanding common shares, a development that comes less than a week after rating company Care cut its creditworthiness, citing delays or likely defaults in serving debt availed from banks.
"The board of directors believes the equity value of Eros International is seriously undervalued in the public markets. Accordingly, it has approved a share buyback programme of up to 20 million of outstanding common shares," the company said in a statement on Monday.
Share repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.
Eros' share repurchase programme does not obligate it to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time, it said. This includes restricted deposits of 46.6 million dollars.
"I am pleased to inform shareholders that we now have a strong financial and operating position and our management team are making it a priority to work with Care Ratings, the regulatory agency, to have our credit rating revised upwards in due course," said Eros Group Chairman Kishore Lulla.
Group Financial Officer and President of North America Prem Parameswaran added: "Eros has a strong liquidity profile and healthy balance sheet with no meaningful near-term debt maturities. As of March 31, we had over 135 million dollars of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet and our net debt position was 145 million dollars."
Since the company went public in 2013, Eros has invested over 1.2 billion dollars in content and generated over 970 million dollars in operating cash flow from operations. As a result, it has one of the largest libraries of Indian films in the world including over 12,000 digital rights. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:06 IST

Max Life Insurance launches unique 'My Protection Quotient' tool...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's fastest growing life insurance companies, today announced the launch of a unique proprietary tool, 'My Protection Quotient' (MyPQ) further fortifying its commitment to ensure financial protecti

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:05 IST

Goyal emphasises on reciprocal market access for Indian goods

Tsukuba (Ibaraki) [Japan], June 10 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has called for de-escalating trade tensions and urged several countries to grant reciprocal market access for Indian products.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:43 IST

ABFRL acquires Jaypore, forays into branded ethnic market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said on Monday it has acquired Jaypore, an Indian online and offline retailer that offers curated collections of handmade, handwoven and handcrafted apparel, jewellery, home textiles and accents based on craft for

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:15 IST

dunnhumby names Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, announced today the appointment of Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

India's merchandise exports to rise by 2.5 pc in Q1 FY20: Exim Bank

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Export Import (Exim) Bank has forecast that India's merchandise exports will increase from 81.9 billion dollars to 84 billion dollars with an expected growth rate of 2.5 per cent during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 over the corresponding quarter of the

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:01 IST

Consolidate debt affordably by transferring your home loan to...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A home loan balance transfer allows you to refinance an existing home loan through a new financial institution that offers you a more affordable interest rate.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

JSW Steel gets NCLT approval for amalgamation plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): JSW Steel has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the scheme of amalgamating its four units.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:10 IST

L&T Construction bags large contracts for various businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has secured large orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market opens higher following global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday tracking positive global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:44 IST

A cinematic voice of LGBTQ, Blued Queer Flicks screens top 5 movies

New Delhi [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blued, a gay dating and social networking app that has actively been involved in supporting and encouraging the LGBTQ community, announced Outcast By Birth, Khwaaish and The Holy Mother as the winners to Blued Queer Films Festival and The Mirror and Inaayat as

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:12 IST

Arena Animation opens its new centre in Mehdipatnam, Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has announced the launch of its 6th Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:13 IST

ExxonMobil launches Mobil DTE™ 20 Ultra Series in India, a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): ExxonMobil™ today announced the launch of Mobil DTE™ 20 Ultra Series - a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils. The new series is designed for all types of hydraulic systems and components such as close clearance

Read More
iocl