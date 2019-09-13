Ethiopian Airlines to connect Bengaluru from Oct 27

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Ethiopian Airlines said on Friday it will launch four passenger flights a week to Bengaluru from October 27, making it the third Indian destination to have direct services from the capital city of Addis Ababa.

Currently, Ethiopian operates twice daily passenger flights to Mumbai and New Delhi as well as cargo service to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

"We are thrilled to launch Bengaluru operations as part of our strategic plan to expand in India," said Tadesse Tilahun, Ethiopian's Regional Director for Indian Subcontinent.

"We are one of the first entrants to serve the Indian market, having 48 years of continuous operation out of Mumbai. Yet again, we are glad to be the first airline to give direct connection from south India to Africa," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Ethiopian fleet includes Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 freighter and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.

(ANI)

