EU, UK digital Covid certificates recognised by IATA Travel Pass

Geneva [Switzerland], August 20 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS Covid Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel.

Travellers holding an EU DCC or UK NHS Covid Pass can now access accurate Covid-19 travel information for their journey, create an electronic version of their passport and import their vaccination certificate in one place.

This information can be shared with airlines and border control authorities who can have the assurance that the certificate presented to them is genuine and belongs to the person presenting it.



Covid-19 vaccination certificates are becoming a widespread requirement for international travel, said Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice President for Operations Safety and Security.

"Handling the European and UK certificates through IATA Travel Pass is an important step forward, providing convenience for travellers, authenticity for governments and efficiency for airlines," he said.

Harmonisation of digital vaccine standards is essential to support the safe and scalable restart of aviation, avoid unnecessary airport queues and ensure a smooth passenger experience.

IATA said it welcomes the work done by the EU Commission in developing the EU DCC system and thereby standardising digital vaccine certificates across Europe.

Building on the EU DCC success, IATA urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to revisit its work to develop a global digital vaccine standard. (ANI)

