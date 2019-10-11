Eupheus Learning
Eupheus Learning and Pickatale bring famous classics to life

Oct 11, 2019

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Reading is important because it develops our thoughts, sharpens our minds and enhances our vocabulary and writing skills. In addition to Europe's leading and innovative book platform, Fiction Express; Eupheus Learning in partnership with Pickatale brings an interactive storybook app 'ABC Tiger' for young learners between the ages group of 3-12 years.
The app library will consist of hundreds of books, which will help enhance the learner's language skills and help manage reading difficulties in a fun and interactive way. With ABC Tiger, kids will be able to read or listen to hundreds of children's books - narrated, illustrated storybooks, non-fiction titles, knowledge books, and animated books.
"The ABC Tiger app is an interactive and educational way for kids to read and enjoy books in a more engaging manner, matching global learner standards. Famous all-time classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Rapunzel are brought to life using this app that helps discover new original characters, or let the children indulge in reading books that cover a wide range of school-related topics", said Sarvesh Shrivastava, Founder, and MD, Eupheus Learning.
"Reading supports cognitive development in kids and improves their language skills. At Eupheus Learning we are curating solutions that are in-tune with the 21st -century skill requirements as we want to help kids prepare for the future", he added.
The books complement the learning process because they adopt a different, more indirect approach in which the language occurs in a more liberated form, not strictly bound to a certain grammar structure or type of vocabulary. These books help enrich the lexis and the language of the user and stir up the user's interest by dealing with versatile reading subjects.
"We are happy to be collaborating with Eupheus Learning for ABC Tiger which has been specially designed for the Indian audience according to our set global standards. The level of difficulty of these books varies and they are adapted to suit the needs of learners at different reading levels. Reading is beneficial in more ways than one and a more creative and magical experience around reading should be a part of the digital age", said Sig Dugal, Founder - Pickatale.
Eupheus Learning partner schools can access up to 26 storybooks free of cost - this is an endeavour to inculcate the habit of reading in young learners. In addition to that, as a retail offering, parents can opt for an annual subscription of Rs 2999 and access all books for a year.
