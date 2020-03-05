EuroKids International recognised as 'Education Company of the Year' at VCCircle Awards 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): EuroKids International, one of India's leading education companies, is recognised as the Education Company of the Year at VCCircle Awards 2020. The award ceremony was held on February 27, 2020, at Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

VCCircle Awards are India's most coveted and pre-eminent honours for disruptive and fast-growing businesses in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem.

As India's leading early childhood education & K-12 education company, delivering the 'Joy of Learning' is at the heart of EuroKids International. By enhancing its pedagogy and consistently building a holistic, nurturing and secure learning environment for children, EuroKids is focused on its vision of delivering the best in education.

Over the last 18 years, EuroKids has played an active role in the evolution of the education landscape with its portfolio of brands committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations. Having bagged over 30 prestigious awards in the education segment, EuroKids is constantly reinventing education in the country.

"We are thrilled by this recognition, which reiterates our commitment to creating a nurturing learning environment for young children. As an integrated approach, EuroKids International offers DayCare, Pre-school and K-12 schools with structured education, superior infrastructure and focus on learning outcomes. Recognitions like these reaffirm the core purpose of our journey", said Prajodh Rajan, co-founder & Group CEO, EuroKids International Pvt Ltd.

