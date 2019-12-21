Eventjini to host India's first running festival - The Chennai Running Festival

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eventjini, India's largest marketplace for endurance sports events, is partnering with ASICS India to host India's first running festival - The Chennai Running Festival.

The festival aims to promote the joy of running by collaborating with runs in and around the city to celebrate the cities' beautiful coastal lines and colourful personality.

The festival runs from December '19 through February '20. The following are the eight upcoming races that are part of the festival.

"As leaders in the industry, we at Eventjini wanted to do more than promote individual races, which inspired us to give people a means to explore the variety of races the city has to offer. We wish to enable people to take up running more and make India the capital of running and the Chennai Running Festival is just the beginning", said Sandilya Venkatesh, CEO of Eventjini.

"Running has always been our core focus at ASICS, the Chennai Run Festival embodies our recent campaign 'Joy of Running' to reinforce the habit and importance of running with our growing consumers. Chennai is a key market for us and through such initiatives, we want to engage with different running communities and increase our foothold", expressed Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India.

Each person participating in any of the listed marathons stands a chance to win an exclusive running kit from ASICS. The running kit includes a pair of ASICS running shoes and a T-shirt.

With the festival, Eventjini has also designed #AamchiMumbai kind of hashtag for Chennai #EnOduChennai. Interestingly it has 2 meanings to it, one is 'My Chennai' and the second is 'I Run Chennai', as Enodu means 'My' and Odu independently means 'Run'.

