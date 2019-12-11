Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) has been ranked among top service providers for automotive engineering services by global consulting and research firm Everest Group.
LTTS has also been recognised as a star performer for its progress across its automotive engineering capabilities and the resultant market impact.
According to Everest Group, LTTS' strong domain expertise, well-diversified offerings of automotive engineering services' across the globe, dedicated labs, and partnerships to boost portfolio growth have positioned LTTS as the star performer.
LTTS' solutions -- secure car platform, intelligent transportation monitoring system, Video Annotation Generation (VANGEN) tool, battery management solution, fleet mirror, smartphone integration solution -- are the primary attributes for its leadership position.
"The automotive industry is undergoing massive evolution pushed by innovative, precise and disruptive technologies," said Shailendra Shrivastava, Global Head for Ground Transportation at LTTS.
"The recognition by Everest Group is a validation that LTTS successfully supports customers in providing sustainable and elegant engineering solutions," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group, said the company has also consistently invested in engineering research in partnership with global academic institutions, helping it carve out a differentiator for itself in an otherwise highly competitive market.
LTTS customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top engineering R&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries.
It has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of September 30.
(ANI)
Everest Group recognises L&T Technology Services as leader in automotive engineering services
ANI | Updated: Dec 11, 2019 10:39 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) has been ranked among top service providers for automotive engineering services by global consulting and research firm Everest Group.