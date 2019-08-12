Bajaj Finserv Logo
Bajaj Finserv Logo

Everything you need to know about Auto-Renewal Facility with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:55 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to making investments, investors tend to procrastinate when they don't know how to get started.
However, choosing the right investment may help you get started and grow your savings easily. Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering Fixed Deposit which comes across as a favourable investment avenue for all investors, regardless of their risk type.
In addition to the safety and stability of your fixed deposit, you can also reap the benefits of auto-renewal facilities, which makes it easy for you to start investing.
Read along to know how this feature makes Bajaj Finance FD one of the best investment avenues:
Here's how you can auto-renew your FD
Bajaj Finance simplifies investing by allowing you to book an FD in virtually no time at all. A straightforward process and minimal documentation ensure that you can act on your decision to invest swiftly. To help you sustain the momentum, it allows you to opt for auto-renewal when you book an FD. This means that on reaching maturity, the funds you have earned will be reinvested. As a result, you can maximise the growth of your savings in a hands-free manner. You don't have to fill any forms or paperwork to stay invested.
Reasons to opt for auto-renewal
It is valid to wonder what makes this feature a game changer. Apart from helping you invest consistently to earn measurable returns, Bajaj Finance also offers you extra interest when you reinvest. On renewal of your FD, you get an additional 0.10per cent as interest.
Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD helps investors above 60 years of age get FD interest rates up to 8.95per cent, whereas new investors and existing Bajaj Group customers get 8.60per cent and 8.85per cent returns respectively, on taking an FD for at least 3 years with interest payable at maturity. This means that choosing to auto-renew your FD can help senior citizens get 9.05per cent interest, whereas regular customers and existing Bajaj Group customers get 8.70per cent and 8.85per cent interest, if the existing interest rates remain the same.
To understand how this works, assume that you are a regular investor, investing Rs 20 lakh for a tenor of 3 years. Then, you reinvest the sum for a tenor of 5 years by opting for the auto-renewal facility.
Initial Investment

Returns on auto-renewal

As you can see, reinvesting the sum offers you the opportunity to grow your money rapidly. However, in case of changes in interest rates, you will get 0.10per cent higher interest rate on the prevailing interest rates, during the year your FD is auto-renewed.
Customise your investment when you auto-renew your FD
It is possible that when it's time to renew your FD, your investment goals or monetary requirements have changed. To help you provide for this, Bajaj Finance allows you to either reinvest your principal or your principal and interest amount. You have the flexibility to choose an option that best suits your requirements.
In addition to the convenience that auto-renewal offers, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit makes for a good pick because of its high credibility ratings by CRISIL and ICRA, as well as the option to invest in several FDs with one cheque via the multi-deposit facility. To further enhance ease of investment, Bajaj Finance allows you to invest via your debit card at certain locations.
To get started, simply fill an online form. A representative will contact you to complete the process of booking an FD so that you can enjoy these benefits instantly.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:59 IST

Jio and Microsoft announce alliance to accelerate digital...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm and Microsoft Corporation on Monday announced embarking on a long-term strategic relationship aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of Indian economy and society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:46 IST

Reliance to empower three crore merchants, kirana shop owners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries is working towards empowering three crore merchants and kirana shop owners with its end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack new commerce, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:56 IST

Schmitten's Rakshabandhan - a fusion of tradition and modernism

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Thin threads braided with undying love adorning the hands of brothers, sisters decked up to match the festivities; Rakshabandhan marks the solidarity of siblings and their beautiful bond.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:49 IST

Jio GigaFiber services from Sep 5, to partner with Microsoft for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5 with base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS and going up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:46 IST

Save more with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard newly launched...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited and RBL Bank have launched a first of its kind reward redemption program for its SuperCard customers called 'Pay with points' to deliver super savings for customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:57 IST

Saudi Aramco to invest $75 billion in Reliance, BP to propel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani on Monday said Saudi Aramco will invest 75 billion dollars in the conglomerate and have 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) business.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Saudi Aramco to invest $75 billion in Reliance's oil to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani on Monday said Saudi Aramco will invest 75 billion dollars in the conglomerate and have 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) business.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:20 IST

Anil Agarwal's family trust Volcan, two foreign funds bid for Jet Airways

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Mining baron Anil Agarwal has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to revive Jet Airways which has been grounded since April 17 due to a severe liquidity crunch, leaving thousands of employees jobless.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:25 IST

Bourses shut on account of Bakri Id, trading to resume on Tuesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd and BSE Ltd were closed for trading on Monday on account of Bakri Id holiday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:05 IST

Sovereign borrowing in foreign currency should be accompanied by...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): If India opts for sovereign borrowing in foreign currency, the move should be accompanied by a well-crafted policy and special safeguard as the foreign exchange reserve is an accumulation of capital account surplus rather than current account, according to India Rat

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:38 IST

Enlyft Networks brings India's top influencers and brands...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 10(ANI/NewsVoir): Leading influencer management company, en:lyft hosted a power packed 'en:fluence - The Creator Summit...' in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:57 IST

Reliance Naval and Engineering widens Q1 loss to Rs 371 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Reliance Naval and Engineering widened its consolidated loss to Rs 371 crore in the April to June quarter of 2019-20 as compared to Rs 361 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl