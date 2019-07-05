Bajaj Finserv
Everything you need to know about the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard for Doctors

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 12:40 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For your myriad needs as a doctor with a medical practice and varied personal goals, Bajaj Finserv offers an exclusive financial tool, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard for Doctors. Not your usual credit card, the SuperCard is packed with additional features. It helps you meet your every need, be it monthly credit requirements or EMI financing, all while offering savings at every step of the way.
Take a look at why this Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is a perfect fit for your varied requirements.
Get indemnity insurance up to Rs 20 lakh
With medical malpractice and negligence lawsuits on the rise, it's important for you to protect yourself against legal and compensation costs in case of a lawsuit. As fighting litigation can be both time-consuming and expensive, having indemnity insurance is the key. Bajaj Finserv offers doctors indemnity insurance of Rs 20 lakh with its SuperCard for Doctors for added convenience.
Get a waiver on insurance premiums
An indemnity insurance policy doesn't have to come at a high cost to you. Bajaj Finserv waives the premium for the policy when your annual spends cross Rs 3.5 lakh with the SuperCard for Doctors. Moreover, when your annual spends exceed Rs 1 lakh, you're exempt from paying an annual fee as well.
Avail finance at your fingertips
By functioning as a debit card, loan card, ATM card along with credit card the SuperCard for Doctors allows you to access the money you need in multiple ways. For instance, you can access an emergency loan, once a year. Here your credit limit is converted into a loan that's interest-free for up to 90 days. Similarly, if your requirements can be met only with cash, you can use your SuperCard at ATMs to withdraw money on an interest-free basis for up to 50 days. These handy features ensure quick and affordable financing.
Make big-ticket expenses economical
Through the SuperCard for Doctors, you can also make buying expensive, high-value products and services lighter on your wallet. Whether it is furniture for your clinic or appliances for your home, when you shop from a Bajaj Finserv partner you can convert spends of over Rs 3,000 into easy EMIs.
Get benefits every step of the way
Bajaj Finserv offers you a range of exclusive perks as a SuperCard member. From fuel surcharge waivers to reward points on every transaction, there's a lot in store. For instance, you get four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits, a buy-one-get-one-free offer on movie tickets booked via BookMyShow every month, as well as gift vouchers on crossing spending milestones within a year. All in all, regularly using the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard for Doctors offers savings to the tune of Rs 19,499 per annum.
Best of all, to ensure that this financial tool is a seamless fit in your busy schedule, Bajaj Finserv allows you to apply for the SuperCard online, in just a few easy steps. To expedite application and approval, you can check your pre-approved offer and apply via a customized deal.
