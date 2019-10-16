Evocus
Evocus

Evocus - India's first natural black alkaline mineral water - now in Delhi-NCR

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:35 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): AV Organics - an indigenous start-up venture - today announced the launch of 'Evocus', India's first natural black alkaline water, in Delhi-NCR. The launch is in line with the company's expansion strategy and vision to offer products providing consumers with wellness and better living via optimum hydration and detoxification.
Evocus' formulation provides superior and sustained hydration, better detoxification and improved metabolism benefits to today's on-the-move consumers.
The latest launch in Delhi-NCR was preceded by the brand's launch in Pune, Chandigarh, and Vadodara, where the product is available across top retail outlets. It is also available on Amazon, etc as well as on the brand website. In the initial weeks after launch in these markets, the brand has gained good traction, and the sales are very promising.
This new category of bottled water has been developed specifically for 21st-century Indian consumers to promote enhanced hydration and good-health needs. The company has invested USD 1 million in setting up a fully-automated manufacturing and bottling plant, with an allied R&D unit, spread across 50,000 square feet in Vadodara. The facility can produce 40 million bottles annually.
More than 70 natural trace minerals are infused into the completely-purified water and bottled in a fully-automated, sterile, pharma-grade plant, untouched by human hands. The water receives its unique black colour from the blended natural minerals sourced from deep within the Earth's crust, discovered by renowned scientist Dr Nobert Chirase from Texas, USA.
A leading nutritional consultant and expert in health and wellness, Dr Chirase holds a PhD in Nutrition & Wellness. He is a member of the Board of AV Organics as Chief Mentor and Principal Scientist.
"We are witnessing positive growth momentum for Evocus across online and offline markets where we have a presence. The National Capital Region is an important market for us as it has a higher concentration of consumers receptive to experimentation while being early adopters of trends and innovations offering exclusive benefits. Considering the NCR's diverse, discerning consumer base, we are confident the alkaline, mineral-enriched Evocus will meet their desire for wellness through improved hydration and better detoxification. This launch will help us reach new customers, bolstering our market presence in north India. The introduction of Evocus is poised to transform the overall health and well-being of its users, thanks to the myriad health benefits it offers consumers - both the young generation as well as older adults", said Aakash Vaghela, Founder, and Managing Director, AV Organics LLP.
Packaged in 500 ml priced at Rs 100, Evocus is available in leading supermarkets and retail outlets in Pune, Chandigarh, and Vadodara. In Delhi, it is currently available in 24Seven and Food Hall stores and will be shortly available in Le Marche and Modern Bazaar. In the next five months, Evocus will be available in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat.
The company aims to sell three-five million bottles in the first year. Available in packs of six and 24, as part of its online distribution, the brand has partnered with Amazon, Snapdeal and Big Basket.
"While complying with national and international regulatory standards, the Company's manufacturing plant will create more jobs locally, raising industrial employment in the region. Additionally, regular training and up-skilling programs will be conducted to continually enhance workers' skills", added Vaghela.
Evocus is beneficial in five ways:
1. Naturally Alkaline, with high pH value, Evocus offers constant protection against acidity arising from rich foods, imbalanced diets, inadequate or inappropriate liquid intake, and many other causes. It minimises the need for pharmaceutical cures for acidity and allied problems so frequent in present-day consumers.
2. Evocus' mineral content provides Superior, Sustained Hydration. Evocus hydrates consumers to a greater extent than water, providing more sustained hydration too. Therefore, consumers can rely on Evocus hydrating them faster while keeping them hydrated for longer periods too.
3. Today, consumers ingest unhealthy quantities of pesticides and chemicals through daily foods, both 'natural' and processed. Their bodies are also exposed to other toxins via food packaging, air and water pollution, and more. These toxins get embedded in our cells, leading to discomfort, ill-health, and long-term disease risks. The balanced, natural mineral content in Evocus helps break down these toxins in our cells, simultaneously purifying our bloodstream, helping the body excrete such toxins more fully and regularly. Detoxification is a sustained benefit Evocus provides.
4. Although detoxification is a huge benefit to human health and well-being, Evocus goes further. Its natural minerals enhance the absorption and processing of all the nutrients in our food, allowing our bodies to absorb more of the goodness in all that we eat and drink. This enhanced and improved metabolism is the fourth key benefit of Evocus.
5. All the above - alkalinity, better hydration, detoxification, and improved metabolism - directly contribute to a higher, more sustained level of alertness in consumers, young and old. Regular intake of Evocus over time will not only result in healthier, alert individuals, it will also help minimise the risk of myriad disorders and diseases.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

