Exciting tournaments and delighted winner of brand new OnePlus 7 Pro at Adda52 Rummy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adda52 Rummy, the leading online rummy gaming website organizes interesting tournaments for rummy fanatics and is proud to announce the winner of OnePlus 7 Pro tournament finale that happened on June 22. In an event that witnessed the participation of numerous players from different parts of the country, Ayyavu emerged as the winner of the tournament. Before we look into the tournament details, let's take a look at what he has to say about the tournament.

OnePlus 7 Pro Tournament winner Ayyavu has shared few words on his victory - "My name is Ayyavu. It feels great to be the winner of won OnePlus 7 Pro tournament at Adda52 Rummy. I received the phone and I'm loving it! This was unexpected, but I'm glad it just happened. Thanks a lot to Adda52 Rummy for giving me this opportunity. I hope everyone gets a chance to win like me on a reliable platform like Adda52 Rummy."

Ayyavu sounds ecstatic about his victory of the tournament. He now has a OnePlus 7 Pro to showcase his rummy skills to his friends and family members. Adda52 Rummy takes this chance to congratulate the tournament winner. The company also wishes him great success in his future tournaments.

Tournament details

There were two different ways to participate in the OnePlus 7 Pro tournament.

The first was to play Satellite games that came with an entry fee of just Rs 50 and get a chance to win the tickets for the Finale.

The other way is to play the Finale directly by paying an entry fee of Rs 400.

The Satellite matches happened every day at 12 pm, 2 pm, 4:30 pm, and 7:30 pm.

The maximum prize pool for this tournament is the chance to win tickets for the Finale.

The Finale happened on June 22 at 10 pm. Both winners from Satellites and direct entry participants played this tournament. The tournament was played under the 13 Card Rummy format. To successfully participate in the tournament, all participants were required to verify their registered mobile numbers.

Rummy Promotions at Adda52 Rummy

Adda52 Rummy is a brand renowned for its diverse range of cash games and tournaments. The company offers plenty of promotions and offers to ensure that players get the maximum level of satisfaction while playing cash games. Some of the popular promotions like Super Sundays, Turbo Tournaments, 10K Rummy Race, Powerfest, Leaderboard etc. have prize pool to the tune of a few lakhs. There are weekly and monthly promotions as well. When users play these tournaments, they get a chance to win mega cash prizes in exchange for a small entry fee.

Rummy lovers can check the ongoing and upcoming promotions and play their favourite rummy game variant alongside some of the best players in the country.

Play at the website or at adda52rummy app to enjoy rummy gaming anywhere and anytime!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

