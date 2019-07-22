Salman Khan's shoot for BharatPe’s new advertising campaign
Salman Khan's shoot for BharatPe’s new advertising campaign

Exclusive glimpses from Salman Khan's shoot for BharatPe's new ad campaign

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:55 IST

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - The fastest-growing 'Indian' fintech company serving offline retailers with payments, lending, and other financial services, has appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador.
The company is on an aggressive growth spree and is launching a brand advertising campaign with Salman Khan in the coming week.
In the company's upcoming advertising campaign, Salman Khan can be seen in a whole new avatar that not only shows his passion but also excited to educate the country and make people realise the importance and ease of digital loans and payments.
BharatPe has established operations in 13 cities, serving over ten lakh merchants across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Mysore and Visakhapatnam. The company is on track to serve over 25 lakh merchants on its network by the end of 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:01 IST

No tax invoice required for goods taken out of India for...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): No tax invoice is required for goods taken out of India on consignment basis for exhibitions or other export promotion events as they do not constitute a supply under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and there is no consideration received, the Central Board of Indi

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:14 IST

testAIng Solutions (tai) launched globally

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A passionate and innovative group of entrepreneurs - Viepul Kocher, Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, Saurabh Bansal, Rakesh Sharma - from industry and academia got together to conceive, and create tai. Very briefly, tai means 'testing AI' and 'testing wit

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:22 IST

DHFL's solvency stress is credit negative for Indian banks: Moody's

Singapore, July 22 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited's (DHFL's) weakening solvency is credit negative for Indian banks because they are key lenders to the company and its default will negatively affect their asset quality and profitability, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:15 IST

Indonesia's Go-Jek growing fast, acquiring firms in India

Singapore, July 22 (ANI): Last week, Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek announced that they received an investment from credit card issuer Visa which observers say represents its first big step into the international payments market.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:14 IST

United Technologies Corporation selects L&T Technology Services...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure-play engineering services company has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:08 IST

CG Power bags contract for 400-MW wind farm in Saudi Arabia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has bagged a contract valued at 12.5 million euros (about Rs 96 crore) for high-voltage substations that will connect the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm to the Saudi Arabian electricity transmission grid.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:37 IST

Check out 7 exclusive variants of Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv along with RBL Bank offers 7 variants of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard to bolster the varying needs of its credit card customers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:37 IST

BHEL expands footprint in nuclear business

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Government-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a prestigious order for erection work of reactor side equipment of 2x1000 MWe at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up in cooperation with Russia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:59 IST

United Technologies selects L&T Technology Services as strategic...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday it has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for its subsidiary Collins Aerospace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:29 IST

Sensex, Nifty plunge as small and midcap stocks come under pressure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses during early hours on Monday tracking weak global cues with small and midcap stocks suffering losses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:05 IST

Current account deficit to print at $16-17 billion in Q1 FY20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) is expected to remain largely steady at 16 billion to 17 billion dollars or 2.3 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April to June) of the current fiscal year 2019-20 despite recent contraction in merchandise exports and imports,

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:18 IST

India's biggest Coworking launch by OneCulture with 3200 seats...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): OneCulture coworking has inaugurated its first facility in Eros City Square Mall, Sector 49.

 

 

Read More
iocl