Exclusive glimpses from Salman Khan's shoot for BharatPe's new ad campaign

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - The fastest-growing 'Indian' fintech company serving offline retailers with payments, lending, and other financial services, has appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador.

The company is on an aggressive growth spree and is launching a brand advertising campaign with Salman Khan in the coming week.

In the company's upcoming advertising campaign, Salman Khan can be seen in a whole new avatar that not only shows his passion but also excited to educate the country and make people realise the importance and ease of digital loans and payments.

BharatPe has established operations in 13 cities, serving over ten lakh merchants across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Mysore and Visakhapatnam. The company is on track to serve over 25 lakh merchants on its network by the end of 2019.

