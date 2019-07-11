Exclusive program for global Women Engineers reveals interesting insights on the aspirations and capabilities of female engineering students

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint has released an insights report titled "Aspiration for a Global Tech Career among Young Women Engineers". The data and analysis are based on the company's Women Engineers (WE) program, which recently received 7276 applications from female engineering students attending 664 colleges and 83 universities, across 29 Indian States and Union Territories. An elaborate multistage selection process was then used to filter this large pool of applicants and invite 100 top applicants to the first cohort of the WE program.

Applications for the WE program were received from North, South, East, and West India. It received an equal response from urban (cities) and non-urban (towns and villages) areas. It is observed that the aspiration for a global tech career among young women has no co-relation with the educational backgrounds of their parents. It is noteworthy that the vast majority of applicants come from modest family income backgrounds. Most applications were received from Telangana, AP, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

"Poor gender diversity among top-tier technical talent is a widely acknowledged big problem among leading companies, and it is the primary driver for the WE program. The analysis of WE applicants, as documented in the insights report, reveals there are many highly motivated women engineering students with great potential with no access to the right career tools in their immediate environment. WE is a merit-driven socioeconomic inclusion program to spot such women students from non-elite institutions and non-privileged backgrounds, give them exceptional training and professional access, and hopefully catapult them into the high end of the global tech for the benefit of all", said Dr Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO at TalentSprint.

The TalentSprint WE Program is supported by Google and will prepare 600 women engineers for global high tech careers over the next three years.

Summary of Insights

* 50 per cent of applicants are from cities, 28 per cent from towns, and 22 per cent from villages

* 33 per cent of applicants are first-generation graduates in their families

* 83 per cent of applicants are from families with incomes less than 6 lakhs per year

* 47 per cent of applicants are motivated self-learners but lack awareness of global tech trends

* 50 per cent of test takers passed the Quantitative and Logical Reasoning Assessment

* 34 per cent of test takers passed the Writing Skills Assessment

* 40 per cent of test takers passed the challenging Code Reading Assessment

* 31 per cent of test takers passed the advanced Qualitative Skills Assessment

* 20 per cent of test takers were able to successfully pass all the Assessments

* In effect, even among high aspirants, one in five may make it to a top-tier global tech career

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)