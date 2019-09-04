The mergers are likely to bring about material operating efficiencies over time
The mergers are likely to bring about material operating efficiencies over time

Execution remains key in amalgamation of public sector banks: Ind-Ra

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Wednesday the amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) along with implementation of specific measures on governance reforms could improve their performance on a sustainable basis, subject to the successful execution of the same.
However, in the near term, the priorities of management of these 10 banks could shift towards ensuring the successful integration of the entities, resulting in reduced focus on business growth as well as improvement in asset quality.
Since 2013-14, the government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) have infused Rs three lakh crore in PSBs even as their systemic importance continued to decline. The banks reported significant losses over FY16 to FY19, resulting in erosion of their capital and hence their ability to maintain their systemic importance, especially through their share of advances and deposits.
In its recent report on PSBs, Ind-Ra had highlighted the need for structural reforms to improve the performance and sustainability of PSBs. The agency believes that governance reforms are a step in the right direction to improve overall functioning of PSBs.
If the specific measures related to empowering of the board, strengthening the board committee system, enhancing the effectiveness of non-official directors and leadership development are implemented effectively and are supplemented with adequate resources and persistent commitment, they will go a long way in addressing many of the issues that have plagued these banks historically.
The measure related to the recruitment of a chief risk officer at market-linked compensation especially is likely to drive an improvement in the risk framework, said Ind-Ra.
Furthermore, ensuring a minimum tenure of two years for the designation level of general manager and above will drive continuity of the business policy. Other measures related to improving the efficacy of the board, effectiveness of the board members and focussing on leadership development are likely to improve the quality of the board of directors and enhance the performance of PSBs on a sustainable basis.
The proposed amalgamations are likely to bring about material operating efficiencies over time for these banks while reducing their combined operating costs and funding costs.
However, in the short term, credit costs and slippages in certain cases are likely to increase as some of the management bandwidth will be diverted towards the amalgamation process, and recognitions and provisions will need to be harmonised.
Additionally, the near-term focus of the banks is likely to shift to the integration of information technology systems, treasuries, employees and branches which could result in issues such as credit growth and improvement of asset quality being accorded lower priority, said Ind-Ra. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Equity indices end volatile session higher, Sun Pharma and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed an extremely volatile session on Wednesday but managed to end positive.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:21 IST

GE T&D India wins Rs 90-cr order to upgrade West Bengal grid

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): GE T&D India said on Wednesday that it received a grid upgradation order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) that will address the growing energy demand of the state and provide the utility with latest transmission infrastructu

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:36 IST

Group Satellite's new project in Goregaon East receives...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Group Satellite's pre-launched project Codename Legacy located in the most premium part of Goregaon (East) has recorded a massive response with as many as 40 bookings, over 300 site visits and only a few inventories left of the pre-la

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:24 IST

IATA calls for living up to the legacy of Chicago Convention

Chicago [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged aviation stakeholders to continue to be guided by the spirit of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention, in response to the challenges being faced by the aviation today

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:59 IST

University of Mumbai wins the accolade for 'Best Use of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Mumbai, one of the oldest and premier universities of India, won the 'Best Use of Assisted Technologies', at the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) held in Udaipur on 10th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:47 IST

Century Real Estate introduces My Home My Choice offer -...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is a staple of Indian society to leave financial decisions pertaining to the family in the hands of men. Homemakers and even working women rarely get involved in family planning matters such as investments, taxation, insurance

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:26 IST

Prestige Group, India's largest developers inaugurate five...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Close on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's lauded stimulus package to revive growth, Prestige Group inaugurated four residential and one commercial property in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:23 IST

No production at two Maruti Suzuki plants on Sep 7 and 9

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram plant and Manesar plant in Haryana for two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Get hassle-free finance for your lifecare and wellness expenses...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life is full of surprises and not all of them are pleasant. Unplanned and unavoidable expenditure or running out of a calculated contingency fund is a good possibility despite tight financial planning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd India announces the investment by...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vardhman Special Steels Limited is proud and excited to announce a new partnership with Aichi Steel Corp Japan, an affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:42 IST

Flipkart to launch Hindi interface for next 20 crore online customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for the next 20 crore customers coming online to experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:07 IST

Growth of services activity, sales and jobs soften in August: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Business conditions in the Indian service sector remained conducive to economic growth in August with PMI data highlighting sustained increases in activity, sales and employment, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Wednesd

Read More
iocl