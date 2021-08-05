Exela HR Solutions - Comprehensive human resource outsourcing services - goes live in India and the United States

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela") (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of Exela HR Solutions, a robust human resource outsourcing service available in India and the United States.

As organizations attempt to reinforce their HR operations following disruptions caused by COVID-19, the launch of Exela's HR Solutions will empower enterprises and SMB's to strengthen their HR functions with end-to-end, integrated human resource services that complement Exela's full-suite, recruit-to-retire HR platform, HCM. View the offerings at: https://ehrs.exelatech.com.

As a global company with more than 18,000 employees in 23 countries, and as a critical operational partner for other global enterprises, Exela has built human resources management into the foundation of its business. Through broad experience, a talented labor force, and proprietary tools, Exela is positioned to offer expert HR solutions to the customers.

"The backbone of any business, big or small, is its employees. At Exela HR Solutions, we understand this. With our technology-enabled HR solutions, businesses can concentrate on maximizing employee potential and working on long-term goals that are most important to the business," said Sandeep Sapru, Senior Vice President, APAC, Exela Technologies.

Exela HR Solutions uses in-depth industry expertise, powerful insights, robust data analysis, and focus-driven strategies to help clients align their workforce, processes, and business values to give them the edge they need to thrive in these competitive times. From recruitment and payroll processing to employee benefits administration and tax processing, Exela's HR strategies help companies better achieve their desired goals in today's fast-paced business environment.

"With the global market for HRO projected to grow significantly, we want to drive the outsourcing decisions of our clients by enabling them with better technology, enriched employee experiences, powerful analytics, and better safeguards for their HR functions," added Srini Murali, President, Americas and APAC, Exela Technologies. "In the long run, Exela HR Solutions can help clients save time and resources, fuel business growth, and, most importantly, build a strong workforce."

