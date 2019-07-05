Expenditure on Social Services increased by Rs 6.26 lakh crore in the last four years: Economic Survey 2018-19

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The expenditure on social services increased from Rs 7.68 lakh crores in 2014-15 to Rs 13.94 lakh crore in 2018-19, as per the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by the government in the Parliament on Thursday.

"As a proportion of GDP, the expenditure on social services has registered an increase of more than 1 percentage points during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19 (BE), from 6.2 percent in 2014-15 to 7.3 percent in 2018-19 (BE). The expenditure on education, as a percentage of GDP increased from 2.8% to 3% between to 2014-15 to 2018-19 (BE). Similarly, expenditure on health increased from 1.2% to 1.5% during the same period as a percentage of GDP," the survey stated.

The government made substantial progress on Women empowerment, Social Protection schemes, Education, Health and skilling & employment by initiating many plans for these sectors.

"The Government has initiated several programs like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP), Ujjwala Scheme, Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandara Yojana, etc. to mainstream women and make women active agents of change in the society," said the survey.

"Under the PM KISAN 2019, around 3.10 crore small farmers have received the first tranche of Rs.2000 and 2.10 crore farmers have got the second installment, as on April 23, 2019," the survey added. (ANI)

