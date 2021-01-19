Experience & book your dream home from the comfort of your couch

New Delhi [India] January 19 (ANI/Mediawire): Why is virtual reality useful for potential homeowners?

Virtual reality in business was a niche feature before the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the new normal and the health risks associated with leaving the house right now, virtual reality is catching on faster than anyone thought possible. With this technology, potential customers can now have a fully immersive experience of their new home from the comfort of their couch. Taking this into consideration, many businesses worldwide have adopted this model and BramhaCorp (https://www.bramhacorp.in/) has pioneered the introduction of virtual reality in our real estate market.

What is virtual reality?

Simply put, virtual reality is the closest experience to a physical examination. It is a thorough computer-generated simulation that offers a truly immersive experience using 3D and 360-degree technology. A particular environment can be digitally recreated to mirror the real thing by incorporating many senses including vision, hearing and touch. This is what BramhaCorp has decided to give its customers through their new online platform, BramhaCorp Engage.

Some of the highlights of this new feature include:

* A detailed 360-degree perspective: Using virtual technology, the clients can see the finished product long before the work starts and that will help them make a decision more easily. Of course, once satisfied with the virtual tour, the customers are always welcome to follow up on the progress of the project in real-time.

* Video calling available: While taking a virtual tour of the project, the customer can avail the option of video calling a sales representative to answer any queries that they may have at the moment.

* Guided tour: Should you prefer to be guided through the virtual projection, BramhaCorp Engage will oblige with a virtual guide who will explain all the features of the project as you go along. Post the tour; they will also help you select the property that best suits your needs.

* Live inventory: No more doubt about availability because the platform maintains a live count of how many flats are left and their detailed layouts too.

* Online booking: Using a digital payment gate, the customers can select and block their desired choice.

* Ease of use: BramhaCorp Engage does not require any additional software. It can be accessed globally from the convenience of a browser.

* Device compatible: BramhaCorp Engage is easily available across multiple devices including mobile phones.

The unrivalled convenience offered by virtual reality makes it a unique proposition for the modern home buyer and by introducing BramhaCorpEngage, BramhaCorp has given itself an edge over its rivals.

"We were looking to buy our own apartment for almost a year now. Covid/lockdown had bought our search to a complete halt as we were not able to go out and were also were concern about our safety while visiting projects. We got to know about BramhaCorp Engage from a family friend. The live guided tour experience was seamless as we were given a live tour from the comfort of our home. We liked the project and immediately booked an apartment in THE COLLECTION (https://www.bramhacorp.in/residential/the-collection) project through the online portal. This has truly made our search easy and I would recommend anyone looking to buy a property to at least visit BramhaCorp Engage once," said Jayashree Jagtap.

"Pandemic has given us the stimuli to adapt technology in our business like never before. The intention is to completely digitize the process of buying real estate, starting with inquiry management to post-handover after sales service. The combination of advanced 3D modelling and live guided tours combined with online booking of apartments has given a boost to our sales since its launch. The platform provides details that give confidence and assurance to customers sitting in the comfort of his home. This is the first phase of introduction and the roll-out of the next phases is planned over the next few months. We are sure that this platform will be a benchmark in the industry but we are not stopping here as we have already started working on adding more features on this platform which you will see soon," said Himanshu Agrawal, Director BramhaCorp Ltd.

For more information reach us at +91 7672 000 666 or visit https://www.bramhacorp.in/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)