Explore the world of liberal arts at MIT-WPU, Pune

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT - World Peace University (MIT-WPU, Pune) has commenced the admission process for the School of Liberal Arts.

As per India Today Ranking - 2020, MIT-WPU Faculty of Liberal Arts is listed in the top best Arts Colleges in India and amongst the top three best Arts Colleges in Pune.

The specializations offered under this program at MIT-WPU are BA Hons Political Science, MA English/Political Science/Psychology with an emphasis on Liberal Studies, BA (Hons) English, BBA (Liberal Studies) Leadership, and BBA Research (combined with a focus on NEP Policy).

Liberal Arts Overview: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), the School of Liberal Arts is dedicated to developing the overall personality of learners by enhancing their skills, critical thinking, logical analysis, ethical and spiritual well-being along fostering creativity. It focuses on creating synergy between Humanities, Social Sciences, Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Media, Law, Management, Language, Computer Science, Music Therapy, Photography, and other integrated and interdisciplinary fields.

The Faculty of Liberal Arts strives to prepare students to be future-ready and to improve their life skills. It nourishes the ability of critical thinking. This is achieved through an updated syllabus, continuous internal assessment, practical work, workshops, guest lectures, fieldwork, assignments, and various teaching-learning methods. Peace Studies and Yoga are an indispensable part of the curriculum.



BA (Hons) Political Science program focuses on dealing with new perspectives and traditional policymaking and governance avenues. Various aspects of Government functioning, administrative functions, national & international politics, diplomatic relations, etc., are discussed and deliberated. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L

BA (Hons) Psychology Program offered at MIT-WPU is unique in many ways. It is a combination of core and elective psychology courses. Students are exposed to traditional theories and concepts as well as contemporary research, skills, and practices. A vast array of psychological fields such as clinical, health, sports, forensic, industrial, and many other applied psychology branches can be explored by students opting for this program. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L

The BA (Hons) English enables the understanding of English Language and Literature in the Learners. This program provides an edge over other similar undergraduate programs as it includes courses such as Academic Writing, Research Methodology, which encourage students to pursue careers in various fields. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L

MA English (Emphasis on Liberal Studies) offers unique core courses. These include fiction, poetry and drama across the ages, literary criticism, and linguistics. Apart from the conventional courses offered in MA English. This program provides an edge over other similar postgraduate programs as it includes courses such as Postcolonial Studies, Creative Writing and Cultural Studies, which encourage students to pursue careers in various fields. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L

MA Political Science (Emphasis on Liberal Studies) has core courses like Comparative Political Analysis, Western Political Thought, and Modern Indian Political Thought. The program introduces an understanding of global and national politics and cultivates political foresight among the students. It also allows students to critically analyse political situations. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L



MA Psychology (Emphasis on Liberal Studies) offers core courses like Psychometry, Advance Research Methods in Psychological Research, and Practical Experiments in Learning & Memory. It is a combination of core and elective psychology courses. Students are exposed to traditional theories and concepts as well as contemporary research, skills, and practices. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L



BBA (Hons) Research is a four-year management degree program that includes an academic internship, international summer school, and online courses from Harvard Business School (HBS). The program focuses on business research and preparing graduates for their careers in the industry. Visit here to apply - https://bit.ly/3nbC66L

Career Prospects: The School of Liberal Arts is dedicated to developing the overall personality of learners by enhancing their skills, critical thinking, logical analysis, ethical and spiritual well-being along with fostering creativity. These skills will help them to achieve a successful career in an increasingly competitive world and also earn a reputation as excellent human beings in society.

It focuses on creating the synergy between Political Science, Psychology, Economics, Literature, Arts, various skills, and knowledge systems. It also emphasizes research, analytical approach, problem-solving aptitude, self-expression, and life-long learning.

Placement and Recruiters: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute for Liberal arts by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses not only on placement opportunities but also believes in providing their students with 'Career Services'. Aspirants can opt for opportunities in various fields such as Law, Journalism, Civil Services, International Relations, Clinical Psychologists, Psychotherapists, Media Researchers, Art Consultants, and many more.

Eligibility Criteria: - The bachelor's program needs at least 50 per cent in 10+2/ 12th /HSC examination with English subject with 50 per cent marks in aggregate (OR) an equivalent examination in any stream with 50 per cent marks in aggregate. For the master's program, students need to have a bachelor's degree and 50 per cent marks.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU School of Liberal Arts is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the Liberal Arts program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://liberal-arts.mitwpu.edu.in/

To know more, please visit: MIT-WPU

