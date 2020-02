Exquisite Platinum Jewellery designs showcased at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Los Angeles [USA], Feb 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Awards show season culminated with the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, where the world's most famous celebrities walked the red carpet in exquisite platinum jewellery designs.

Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the couture gowns, glamorous hairstyles, and makeup.

"For a night as glamorous as the Oscars, I chose brilliant jewellery with megawatt sparkle. Sigourney Weaver's earrings set in platinum added extra shine making the star stand out on the red carpet, similar to Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron and Greta Gerwig in platinum necklaces!" said celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who selected platinum jewellery for Presenter Sigourney Weaver.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Kwiat, Fred Leighton, Tiffany & Co, Bvlgari, and Harry Winston chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Sigourney Weaver in Platinum by Kwiat and Fred Leighton

* Earrings with pear-shaped diamonds by Kwiat (12 carats each), set in platinum

* Art Deco bracelet with emeralds and diamonds by Cartier, set in platinum

* 1930's Bombe shaped ring with diamonds by Rene Boivin, set in platinum

Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

* Pendant with 165 diamonds including a marquise diamond (over 21 carats) and other diamonds (over 26 total carats), set in platinum (priced at over USD 5 million)

* Solitaire earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 17,300)

* Solitaire earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 6,000)

* Fleur de Lis key bar earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 1,000)

* Embrace® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 16,000)

* Aria ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 15,000)

* Metro ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 2,300)

Gal Gadot in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

* Clara Necklace with an oval diamond (over 11 carats) and mixed-cut diamonds (over 65 carats), set in platinum (priced at over USD 2 million)

* Earrings with diamonds (over six carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 200,500)

* Ring with a rectangular modified brilliant diamond (over nine carats) and other diamonds, set in platinum

Greta Gerwig in Platinum by Bvlgari

* High Jewellery necklace with 7 emerald beads (56.13 carats), 14 pear diamonds (7.18 carats), 32 round diamonds and pave-set diamonds (18.66 carats), set in platinum

* High Jewellery ring with a cushion-cut diamond (6.51 carats), 46 buff-top emeralds (2.08 carats) and 16 fancy step-cut diamonds (0.54 carats), set in platinum

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton

* 1920's diamond and onyx dress set by Cartier, set in platinum

Rooney Mara in Platinum by Fred Leighton

* Antique Old European cut diamond twin ring, set in platinum

Kelly Ripa in Platinum by Kwiat

* Earrings with emerald and baguette diamonds, set in platinum

Lily Aldridge in Platinum by Bvlgari

* High Jewellery earrings with two oval rubies (3.472 carats and 3.088 carats), ten pear diamonds (3.91 carats), 16 round diamonds and pave-set diamonds (5.43 carats), set in platinum

Camila Morrone in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

* Necklace with diamonds (over 46 carats), set in platinum

Regina King in Harry Winston set in Platinum

* Draperie bracelet with diamonds (46.93 carats), set in platinum

* Carpet ring with diamonds (8.16 carats), set in platinum

* Sparkling Cluster ring with diamonds (2.34 carats), set in platinum

* Crossover ring with Diamonds (2.18 carats), set in platinum

Idina Menzel in Harry Winston set in Platinum

Red Carpet

* Cascading necklace with diamonds (60.30 carats), set in platinum

* Pirouette earrings with diamonds (4.44 carats), set in platinum

* Cluster ring with diamonds (3.92 carats), set in platinum

Performance

* River necklace with diamonds (53.98 carats), set in platinum

* Pirouette earrings with diamonds (4.44 carats), set in platinum

* Cluster ring with diamonds (3.92 carats), set in platinum

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Harry Winston set in Platinum

* Wave necklace with diamonds (60.18 carats), set in platinum

* Earstuds with round brilliant diamonds (8.43 carats), set in platinum

* Crossover bangle bracelet with diamonds (8.27 carats), set in platinum

* Bird brooch with diamonds (3.6 carats), set in platinum

* Sunflower ring with diamonds (3.89 carats), set in platinum

* Band ring with diamonds (2.1 carats), set in platinum

* Band ring with radiant-cut diamonds (6.3 carats), set in platinum

Kaitlyn Dever in Harry Winston set in Platinum

* Lariat necklace with diamonds (26.28 carats), set in platinum

Julia Butters in Platinum by Lark & Berry London

* Asymmetrical Bow necklace with cultured diamonds, set in platinum

Chris Rock in Platinum by Kwiat and Fred Leighton

* Art Deco pinky ring with diamonds (approximately two carats) and onyx by Fred Leighton, set in platinum

* Stud earring with diamond by Kwiat, set in platinum

