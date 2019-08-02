GeeKay Bikes
GeeKay Bikes

Exquisite range of e-bicycles launched by GeeKay Bikes

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:20 IST

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Comforting the modern world with some amazing variety of e-bicycles, GeeKay Bikes launched three e-bicycles with some really fascinating features at the 10th India's No 1 Bicycle, Fitness, Sports and Electric Vehicles Expo-2019, held at Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru from 2-4 August, 2019 called PRO+ -21 Speed Electric Fat Bike, PRO -21 Speed Electric MTB Bicycle and UNI - 7 Speed Hybrid Electric Bicycle.
The three of the e-bicycles have been specially manufactured and designed with a modern idea of safety, comfort and environment friendliness. The PRO 21 Speed Electric MTB Bicycle has mechanical double disc brakes, 36V 7.5ah Lithium ion battery with detachable battery box and USB charging
In one charge it covers 50 km of range whereas PRO+ Electric Fat Bike has been beautifully designed keeping the young generation in mind and also covers 50 kms in a single charge. It also has double disc brakes, 36V 7.5ah Lithium ion battery with detachable battery box and USB phone charging features.
Both of them have Shimano 21 speed shifters, top speed of 25 km/hr and a 36 volt 250 watt hub motor to power the cycle. The UNI 7 Speed Hybrid Electric Bicycle is quite light weight, highly comfortable for everyday city rides. It comes with basket and carrier, bringing in additional utility for the users. All bikes are equipped with both accelerator and pedal assist for smooth experience while riding the e-bikes. All the three new models are very light as the frames are alloy 6061 grade and can be used as normal bicycles too.
Visitors left excellent feedback after taking test rides and unanimously echoed the experience of comfort and quality.
GeeKay Bikes have always been dedicated to providing high quality products to its customers since 1961. With over 58 years of expertise in bicycle and related products under the flagship brand GeeKay, they have thrived to achieve highest quality products by following the Six Sigma manufacturing policies.
They are catering to a variety of different industries like bicycles and parts, electric bicycles and parts, electric-bicycle and electric pedal rickshaw conversion kits, rickshaw parts, batteries and other industrial applications.
Keeping in mind the environmental status of the world, they have done justice to maintain an eco-friendly environment by launching these three e-bicycles with a variety of amazing features and also encompassing the comfort feature to the customers. Geekay brand has launched these E-bikes as environmental friendly, taking their little step in making the World a better and safer place.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Leading the Digital Home Learning Segment - Extramarks shows the way

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 21st century learners have unique needs and demands of their own.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Tetra Pak and Paperboat bring holographic printing technology to India

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak, the world's leading packaging and processing solutions provider has launched the innovative holographic packaging called Tetra Pak(r) Reflect in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:10 IST

Union Bank's first quarter profit edges 73 pc higher to Rs 225 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State-owned Union Bank on Friday reported 73 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 225 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 130 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) launching operations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) is an initiative led by the world's leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, to elimi

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

Global Visionary award winners call for hard work,...

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers to B3 with negative outlook

Singapore, Aug 2 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) -- formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited -- to B3 from B2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:26 IST

Largest block chain project signed between BP Batam, Indonesia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dignitaries from Batam, and the Indonesian Government met with dClinic to sign, what is arguably, the largest Blockchain project for the South East Asian region: a USD$140 mil contract which will greatly influence the role Blockchain will play

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

BSE Ltd's Q1 FY20 net profit dips 20 pc year-on-year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Friday posted a decline in its net profit by 20 per cent at Rs 41 crore as against Rs 52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade, Bharti Airtel gains 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery from intraday lows on Friday and closed the week with a positive note.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Exide Q1 net profit up 7 pc at Rs 224 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Storage battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a 7 per cent hike in its net profit at Rs 224 crore during the quarter ended June compared to Rs 210 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:27 IST

HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported 46 per cent rise in its standalone net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY20).

Read More
iocl