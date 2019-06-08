ExxonMobil launches Mobil DTE™ 20 Ultra Series in India, a breakthrough technology in hydraulic oils

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): ExxonMobil™ today announced the launch of Mobil DTETM 20 Ultra Series - a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils. The new series is designed for all types of hydraulic systems and components such as close clearance servo-valves and high accuracy numerically controlled (NC) machine tools.

Designed to deliver up to 2x longer oil life and exceptional performance in harshest conditions, the new series help industries achieve unprecedented performance goals easily.

The Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series would lower maintenance frequency thus minimizing man-machine interaction, which makes the site safer for industrial workers. In addition to this, with 2-time oil life, it would also support environmental care by the reduction in hydraulic oil consumption.

Providing improved deposit control of 89.2 per cent for longer oil life and precision operations, Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series also delivers superior wear protection to extend component life. Extensive testing shows that it comes with better water handling and filter rating.

According to Eaton 35VQ25 Test - an industrial test recognized for hydraulic-fluid qualification, the oil provides >72 per cent better wear protection.

"Hydraulic systems operate under high-pressure and high-output environment. One of the major challenges faced by industries is that of performance, productivity and efficiency," said Shankar Karnik, General Manager, Industrial Lubricants, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited.

"With Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series, consumers now have a new technology developed to deliver trusted performance and extended component life, with reduced maintenance costs and system wear", he added.

Hydraulic systems need maintenance due to both oil and machine factors. As the oil oxidizes with time, deposits are formed causing replacement of both oil and filter. Moreover, often times even valves, pumps and other parts of the machinery wear with age wherein the damaged components require replacement. This maintenance can be reduced and made effortless by using Mobil DTE 20 Ultra as it plays a major role in slowing down equipment ageing and decrease maintenance efforts.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)