F2FMART: Marketplace for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): F2FMART.com, a Fibre2Fashion venture, is an end-to-end vertical focused e-marketplace covering the value chain from garment and textiles to fashion.

It is a global B2B marketplace for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods that enables businesses to sell internationally, by enhancing their marketing efforts, sales processes, and improving efficiencies.

"We provide innovative marketing tools that help textile and apparel manufacturing companies and wholesalers, with ready to sell the material, to reach the right buyers, at the right time and best price," said Adi Kapadia, Head of e-commerce at Fibre2Fashion.

International sellers can build a virtual store on F2FMART for their ready-to-sell stock. The store is dynamically upgraded, and its marketing is done online and through periodic virtual trade fairs organized on the Fibre2Fashion platform, to receive exclusive buyers' inquiry.

"We offer real-time connection with the personalized buying experience, covering our vast international database of online buyers, including enterprises, buying houses, design, product merchandising, and sourcing agents. Plus, there is back-end support through online chat and F2F customer support team to solve queries and facilitate increased buyer-seller transactions," added Kapadia.

The eight focused categories for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods on F2FMART are fabric and textiles, PPE (including MDD for medical use and masks for civil use), garments and apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and specific use, home textiles, footwear, and fashion accessories.

Textile and clothing manufacturers, who have unsold inventory, excess/overproduction, and/or order cancellation from brands/retailers, possessing permission to resell in the geography, can take advantage of F2FMART-the global B2B marketplace for ready-to-sell and wholesale goods.

On F2FMART, companies can upload their product details, minimum order quantity (MOQ), and Live Offers. On their dashboard, sellers can see interested buyers for their products.

Plus, features of automated reach-out through e-mail, SMS, push notifications to targeted buyers. Added with provision for live chat with buyers, that ensures the right product attention from interested buyers, in the shortest time.

