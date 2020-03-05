F5 State of Application Services Research Highlights Key Opportunities for Organizations in India to Scale and Accelerate Digital Transformation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): F5 Networks today announced the availability of its 2020 State of Application Services: Asia Pacific Edition Report.

This year's survey showed that many organizations are starting to realize the benefits of increased scale and velocity of application deployment in their businesses. This value, however, can bring significant complexity as organizations maintain legacy infrastructure while increasingly relying on multiple public and private clouds, implement modern application architectures, and face an evolving and sophisticated threat landscape.

At the same time, organizations are adopting more application services designed to accelerate deployment in public cloud and container-native environments, like service mesh and ingress control. Survey data indicates this trend will accelerate as organizations become proficient in harnessing the data their application ecosystem delivers--creating advanced analytics capabilities and better business outcomes.

Yet, most organizations are still struggling to implement a robust security framework for its applications, focusing on speed to market over security.

"Applications are the most valuable asset driving the Indian economy today. Businesses in India are innovating at speed to deliver secure and frictionless digital experiences that are differentiated and personalized, said Edgar Dias, Managing Director, India and SAARC, F5 Networks.

"This year's report explores the ways application services are an increasingly critical component at each stage of the application lifecycle. From the code that makes up the business logic of an application to the experience on an end user's device, application services ensure businesses can build, deploy, and manage applications across environments securely and at scale," he added.

The report reflects input from nearly 2,600 respondents globally (with over 1,300 respondents from the Asia Pacific) across a range of industries, company sizes, and roles. Participants were asked about the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing process of digital transformation. Their responses provide a unique view of the trends shaping the application landscape--and how organizations around the world are transforming to meet the ever-changing demands of the digital economy.

Survey Highlights

The survey shows that as companies manage legacy, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and modern architectures to deliver applications, their requirements for app services are also evolving. To address limited skill sets and integration challenges, organizations are choosing open ecosystems that offer standardization. Respondents prize application services that are both secure and easy to use.

The overall key findings for the Asia Pacific reveals that the region is on par with their global counterparts in digital transformation, but a deep dive into market findings highlighted nuances across organizations in the region.

Respondents from markets, such as Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, and India, reported initiating numerous digital transformation projects which included incorporating emerging technologies in their operations. However, responses shared also highlighted that organizations in these markets are facing the challenge of business application sprawl.

On the other hand, markets such as China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan, are still in the early stages of implementing digital transformation initiatives with fewer organizations looking to implement certain emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, or automating their application Infrastructure.

The report offers an in-depth examination of five key findings:-

*82 per cent of organizations in the Asia Pacific (global: 80 per cent) are executing on digital transformation, with the increasing emphasis on accelerating speed to market

In fact, 90 per cent of respondents in India reported that they have digital transformation projects in place. As organizations progress through digital transformation initiatives, IT and business process optimization initiatives mature. Many organizations have moved beyond the basics of business process automation and are now scaling their digital footprint with cloud, containers, and orchestration.

This, in turn, is driving the creation of new ecosystems and massive growth in API call volumes. For 60 per cent of organizations, applications are essential to the business; with 38 per cent stating that applications support their business and provide a competitive advantage.

*86 per cent of organizations in the Asia Pacific (global: 87 per cent) are multi-cloud and most still struggle with security.

Organizations are leveraging the public cloud to participate in industry ecosystems, take advantage of cloud-native architectures, and deliver applications at the speed of the business- evidenced by 28 per cent of respondents in the Asia Pacific who reported that they will have more than half of their applications in the cloud by the end of 2020.

However, organizations are much less confident in their ability to withstand an application-layer attack in the public cloud versus an on-premises data centre. Across the Asia Pacific, 76 per cent of organizations reported the highest skills gap in security. This discrepancy illustrates a growing need for easy-to-deploy solutions that can ensure consistent security across multiple environments.

*71 per cent of organizations in the Asia Pacific (global: 73 per cent) are automating the network to boost efficiency.

Unsurprisingly, given the primary drivers of digital transformation--IT and business process optimization--the majority of organizations are automating the network. Despite challenges, organizations are gaining proficiency and moving toward continuous deployment with more consistent automation across all key pipeline components: app infrastructure, app services, network, and security.

*68 per cent of organizations in the Asia Pacific (global: 69 per cent) are using 10 or more application services.

As newer cloud-native application architectures mature and scale, a higher percentage of organizations are deploying related app services such as ingress control and service discovery both on-premises and in the public cloud. A modern application landscape requires modern app services to support scale, security, and availability requirements.

*63 per cent of organizations in the Asia Pacific (global: 63 per cent) still place primary responsibility for app services with IT operations, yet more than half of those surveyed are also moving to DevOps-inspired teams.

Operations and infrastructure teams continue to shoulder primary responsibility for selecting and deploying application services. However, as organizations expand their cloud- and container-native app portfolios, DevOps groups are taking more responsibility for app services.

