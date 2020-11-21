Facilities Show India debuts with its Virtual Edition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B event organizer announces the virtual debut of the UK originated 'Facilities Show' in India.

Slated for 26th -27th November 2020 for the facilities management supplier industry, the 'Facilities Show India' will act as a global hub for facilities and field service management professionals while introducing thousands of visitors to innovations, solutions and ideas within the sector and connecting them with industry leaders.

Also known as FM, Facilities Management includes a range of disciplines and services to ensure the functionality, comfort, well-being, safety and productivity of a built environment - buildings and grounds, infrastructure and real estate.

FM is classified into two categories - Hard Facilities Management Services and Soft Facilities Management Services. Hard FM deals with physical assets such as plumbing, heating and cooling, elevators. Soft FM focuses on tasks performed by people such as custodial services, lease accounting, catering, security, grounds keeping.

Supported by associations such as TELMA and APSA, the virtual show will bring together local and global manufacturers, suppliers, consultants, service providers and decision-makers from various facilities management verticals looking to market or procure latest products and services.

It will facilitate career development, networking, and sourcing cost-effective solutions in sectors ranging from office design and maintenance to smart energy and lighting. With new technologies such as green energy management and smart buildings creating a wealth of opportunities, the show will give professionals access to education and thought leadership so they can engage with a constantly shifting landscape.

"The Facilities Management industry is all about maximizing returns on investments. Companies across the world are recurrently shifting their focus to maximize their assets, improve customer relations, and redefine their workspaces to be more pleasing and productive, as well as decreasing their carbon footprint. At its core, the facility management industry is all about maximizing returns on investments. In the current scenario, companies are not shying away from investing in the tools they need for a sustained growth," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, speaking on the launch of the Facilities Show India in the virtual format.

"The Indian facility management market reached a value of USD 150 billion in 2019. The industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecast period of 2020-2025, growing at a CAGR of 20% to reach a value of around USD 406 billion by 2025. With such a growing expanse, it makes perfect sense for us to put facilities management into the spotlight. Bringing the virtual edition of Facilities Show to the Indian subcontinent is just one of the many endeavours from Informa Markets in India to focus on the crucial importance of facilities management and to streamline business operations. The show will bridge the knowledge gap and offer you many insights of facilities management that are yet awaited to be touched upon," Yogesh Mudras added.

The virtual expo will feature top notch brands such WEWORK, 3M INDIA, MALLCOM, HELIX SENCE, ABACUS INFOTECH, 75 F, MoveInSync etc and will also see the virtual edition of IFMA Global 2020 conference.

The high-level virtual conference will bring together local and global thought leaders and experts to share their insights on various pertinent areas with regard to Organisational culture, Business Continuity, Workplace transformation, Employee wellbeing among other areas.

Key sessions include: The Future of Work , Building Employee Experience and Organizational Culture through Workplace transformation, Business Continuity, How FM will be delivered in the new world, Healthcare: New ways of working, health and wellness at the workplace, The changing face of work and workplace design, Technology -Reinventing for the Future of Facilities, Leading and Developing Emerging FMs, FM Specialisation -Exploring Changes and Innovations.

Key Speakers at the conference include: Peter Ankerstjerne, Global Lead, FM & Experience Services JLL & Chairman of the Board IFMA; Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director, Corporate Solutions - West Asia, JLL; Mahantesh Mali, Sr. VP - Real Estate Operations, Nucleus Office Parks, Blackstone Portfolio Company; Sumeet Sharma , Global Contracts Director, workplace services at Capgemini group; Aman Dutta, Partner EY Consulting, Chris Hood, Director at Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA); Maj. Bijay Mukherjee - Head - Corporate Workplace Solutions, Cognizant Technologies; Dr. Shalini Lal - Organizational Consultant; Shravan Bendapudi - Studio Director, Gensler; Parthajeet Sarma, Workplace transformation specialist, Workplace Evolutionaries (WE) Hub Lead, Chevening scholar; Asan Dasari, Senior Director, Global Real Estate, NTT Data Services; Peter Andrews; Executive Director, CBRE Workplace Strategy Centre of Excellence, APAC; Arunjot Singh Bhalla Managing Director India, RSP Architects Planners Engineers; Keith Monteiro- Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Amitabh Satyam, Chairman, Smart Transformations amongst others.

"There has never been a better time for facility management professionals to demonstrate leadership. Our industry is playing a critical role in rebuilding our businesses and communities with an emphasis on sustainability and well-being. COVID-19 forced fundamental questions about the way we live and work. As a result, we have the collective will to make meaningful progress. Leading change is never easy; but the burden of breaking new ground is lighter when we work as a team. The long-term impacts of the pandemic will affect us similarly - from India, to the Netherlands, to Washington, D.C. - which presents our profession with an opportunity to prepare for a new, future status quo together," said Peter Ankerstjerne, Global Lead, FM & Experience Services JLL & Chairman of the Board IFMA, speaking on the announcement of the show and the industry.



"This virtual exhibition and e-conference is an effort to cater to market changes, address challenges and chalk out the strategy forward while providing a platform to connect, network and grow," he further added.

According to a recent industry report, the Facilities Management industry in India is dominated by in-house segment; however, these services are increasingly being outsourced. The growing demand for integrated facility management is also driving the industry growth. While, currently, the industry is highly fragmented and is dominated by unorganised small operators, with larger players increasingly acquiring smaller players, the industry is projected to become more organised in the coming years.

Corporate offices like IT, BPO, and BFSI sectors are rapidly shifting towards outsourcing their services, thus, driving the industry growth in India. The industry is primarily concentrated in Tier 1 and metro cities. Pune and Mumbai are expected to witness significant growth within the industry. Globally, too, the industry is growing rapidly, driven by the rising outsourcing of services by companies.

The industry is also being supported by the growing demand for integrated facilities management in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region is also the fastest-growing region for the industry, driven by the growing economies like India and China. The rapidly rising population in these regions is also boosting the market growth.

To register, please click on the following - https://bit.ly/3fbdEN5

Industry speak at Facilities Show India:

"The pandemic has certainly affected the way companies use their workplaces. That being said, we believe that the prevailing crisis has given rise to innovative solutions and work practices, and facilities management has played an essential role in enabling the same. I look forward to partnering with IFMA and Facilities India Virtual Expo to discuss important developments in this segment that will help redefine the future of work," said Raghuvinder Singh Pathania, Head of Operations, WeWork India.

"As the world slowly progresses towards reopening their facilities post-COVID, technology and collaboration has changed. A digital platform like the Facilities Virtual Expo that connects us to all the FM stakeholders gives us an opportunity to not just share knowledge and our advancements but also learn and upgrade at the same time. Looking forward to an insightful event!" said Gaurav Burman, APAC President - 75F.

"In this pandemic situation virtual expo is very good concept. Using this platform customers and vendors are connect on single platform. Customers can get the latest technology update from their desk. This will save their travelling time and can focus on right products/technologies with limited vendors. In virtual Expo there is no restriction of number of people in booth, so vendor can dedicate marketing person for each customer, and they can attend every customer query online. I feel everyone have to work with new technology and I am very much confidence that this expo will be benefit to customers as well as company who are participating in this expo. Our best wishes to everyone and looking forward to have a great success of this event," said Jatin Mehta - CEO, Abacus Infotech.

"Facilities Virtual Expo has created a brilliant opportunity for the FM/PM fraternity despite COVID-19 to connect and showcase capabilities, we are glad to be part of this event and looking forward for a successful event," said Rana Rajvinder Singh, Director of Operations & Customer Success, Helix Sense Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

"Mallcom, one of the leading manufacturers, exporters and distributors of a comprehensive range of Personal Protective Equipment is proud to be associated with IFMA Global India and participate in Facilities India Virtual Expo as a Silver Sponsor on 26th-27th Nov 2020," said Rana Das, Associate Vice President - Branded Sales, Mallcom India Ltd.

"COVID-19 has made Facilities Management every organisation's core focus today. We faced the same dilemma ourselves and were pushed to find an innovative solution as well. I look forward to the Facilities Virtual Expo to share WorkInSync, our very own solution, to manage the hybrid workplaces. We couldn't have asked for a better stage to showcase WorkInSync," said Deepesh Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, MoveInSync Technology Solutions.

"Virtual Expo is a new way to engage industry and community in COVID-19 situation. We are glad to participate and look forward to engage with Facility management professionals for a successful virtual event at Facilities India Virtual Expo | 2020," said Pawan Kumar Singh, Country Business Leader, TEBG, 3M India Ltd.

