The auto industry has been seeing falling sales due to weak consumer sentiment amid an economic slowdown.
FADA asks SIAM to upgrade market share calculation by way of registrations

Sep 12, 2019

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has asked the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to upgrade its market share calculations on the basis of actual registrations, which are found at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's Vahan platform.
FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale wrote to SIAM president Rajan Wadhera, saying that it was a much-needed reform for the industry.
During the recent FADA's second Auto Retail Conclave as well, Kale in his inaugural speech had requested Wadhera that auto original equipment manufacturers should upgrade to actual registrations, instead of wholesale dispatches, to calculate the market share which is a worldwide norm.
The sentiment was echoed by many other senior industry leaders who said that reporting retail registration numbers will help all stakeholders in efficient inventory management and brace up during challenging times. (ANI)

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

Sep 12, 2019

