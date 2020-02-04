FADA's 11th Auto Summit to focus on disruptive technologies

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): More than 1,500 auto experts are likely to participate in the 11th Edition of Auto Summit 2020, the biennial flagship convention for Indian automobile dealers, being held in the national capital on February 7.

The theme of this edition is 'Thriving Amidst Disruption.' Policymakers, representatives of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry experts will participate in the event being organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

The summit will provide a common platform to deliberate on changing dynamics of auto retail and service industry besides identifying the challenges and opportunities.

"We will have members from the entire mobility ecosystem as part of this summit, including from the electric vehicle space," said FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale. "It will be an engaging summit for the dealer community and the auto industry.

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship M N Pandey who will be the Chief Guest while former cricketer Kapil Dev will be the Guest of Honour. Ernst & Young will be the knowledge partner for awards to be given this year.

FADA represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships outlets including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share in India.

It works with industries and authorities to provide suggestions on the auto policy, taxation, vehicle registration procedure, skilling, road safety and clean environment. (ANI)

