Faizan Kareem represents India on Climate Change Theatre Action in USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The climate crisis is upon us, it is a well-known fact.

What's more important to understand is, what we are doing about it and how one can generate more awareness about the same.

Faizan Kareem, a filmmaker turned actor, is a part of a voice that hopes to create noise about the ramifications of this emergency through 'Greenhouse', a stage play written by Amarildo Felix and directed and performed by Kareem himself.

It was presented by Beyond Borders, an affinity group at the Yale School of Drama and took place at the prestigious Yale Cabaret in New Haven, USA.

Known for his short films on social issues, the actor/filmmaker has also recently wrapped post-production of his Hindi feature film 'Morjim', a suspense-thriller on the illegal drug trade in Goa that stars Dipannita Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sharat Saxena amongst others.

"It was important for me to speak up about this emergency and I believe theatre's a very personal medium if you are to get the message across at the ground level. I volunteered to pitch in and the formidable team at Yale Cabaret was extremely encouraging towards my acting aspirations. I'm just glad I was a small part of this global movement. Sadly, it has taken a child like Greta Thunberg to show adults the ugly truth," said Kareem.

"I will try to produce one of the CCTA plays in India as well since I believe Indians need to be at the forefront of this movement. I want to continue making art that inspires social change and my next film will be on the menace of fake news," he added.

